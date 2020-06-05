Ana Paula Saenz Shows Off Cleavage In Black Sequined Bra

Instagram model Ana Paula Saenz took to the popular social media platform on Thursday, June 4, to get her 1.1 million followers’ pulses racing with a sexy snap that showed off her cleavage.

In the snap, the Mexican model sat in what appeared to be the entryway of a house next to a set of doors that served as a source of natural light for the photograph. Ana sat facing the camera with one leg bent and the other stretched out to the side of her, disappearing out of the frame. She wore a black sequined bra on her upper half that included a deep neckline and put her cleavage on full display. The skimpy top also left plenty of the model’s skin bare, including along her arms and her shapely abdomen.

On her lower half, Ana sported a pair of tiny white jean shorts that rose to just under her belly button and ended at the tops of her thighs, leaving the length of her legs exposed. For footwear, Ana went with a pair of slip-on shoes in black and white. Ana left her long, brunette tresses spilling loose from a part down the middle of her scalp and flowing down her back. A few strands made their way over her shoulders as well. The model appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, black eyeliner, shimmery eye shadow, and pink lip gloss. She gazed unsmiling directly at the camera for the snap.

In the caption of the post, Ana directed her followers to check out her friend Olivia Molina’s Instagram page and vote for her via a link in her bio. Olivia is a fellow model currently in the running to become a cover girl for Maxim magazine. The sexy snap earned over 15,000 likes and dozens of comments from Ana’s large fanbase. Many Instagram users commented on the model’s beauty in the comments section while others simply expressed their reaction with strings of emoji. Fellow Instagram model Erika Gray led the comments section with a fire emoji.

“She is so beautiful,” one follower commented.

“Love this one!,” another fan wrote.

This week, The Inquisitr reported that Ana once again modeled her enviable figure, this time wearing a Calvin Klein underwear set. The top pushed up the model’s cleavage, giving her a busty look, while the bottoms contoured to her narrow waist and curvy hips. The post earned over 30,000 likes and around 500 comments shortly after appearing on the photo-sharing site.