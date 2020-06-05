’90 Day Fiancé’: Varya Malina Shares Whether She’ll Have Babies With Geoffrey Paschel

This season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days was filled with highs and lows for Varya Malina and her American boyfriend, Geoffrey Paschel, and Malina is rehashing the journey, according to a report from Screen Rant.

While appearing on The Domenick Nati Show on IGTV, Malina discussed the drama with Paschel’s ex, before sharing her thoughts on other cast members, and her plans for the future with Paschel. The Russian woman said she tried to apologize for the altercation that took place between herself and the other woman, but she simply wasn’t interested in building a friendship.

As for her relationship with Paschel, Malina was careful about sharing too many details since the reunion special hasn’t aired yet, but she did comment on whether she and Paschel were planning to have children in the future.

“We will discuss that,” she said. “I’m okay with having no children.”

As fans of the show know, Paschel already has children from his previous relationship. Malina revealed that she follows the boys on social media and has occasionally spoken to them after the show wrapped.

When asked about her fellow cast members, she said she isn’t super close with anyone from the show because of the distance between them, but she did share that she “absolutely loves” Erika Owens, who appeared on the season with then-girlfriend Stephanie Matto. She also mentioned receiving tremendous support from Tom Brooks, who appeared on a separate season of the show.

The couple met online after Paschel click on an ad for a Russian dating website. While appearing on the show, the pair gushed about each other and how amazing it was to have immediately connected through their online interaction. As the season went on, viewers watched as Paschel flew to Russia to propose to the woman he loved. Unfortunately, he wasn’t completely honest with her at the beginning of their relationship and was forced to reveal a major secret about his past. Paschel told Malina and her family that he spent time in prison for selling illegal substances, which caused Malina to reconsider moving forward with the relationship. And she ended up telling him that she wasn’t ready to get married.

Paschel left Russia feeling rejected, and decided to ignore Malina when he returned to the United States. He later reconnected with a past flame, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

During the penultimate episode of the series, Malina showed up at Paschel’s front door to find him with his new girlfriend. After an argument between the two women, Malina and Paschel spent time reconnecting and got engaged by the end of the season. It’s currently unclear if the couple is still together, but Paschel has said he will be hosting his own version of the upcoming Tell All special on YouTube.