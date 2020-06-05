Kim Lee Shows Off Cleavage In Smoldering New Instagram Post

The Instagram model Kim Lee who is also known as the “Asian Kim Kardashian” wowed her 503,000 million followers with her recent post. Wearing a golden dress and a super glam look, Kim’s supporters were instantly captivated by her new snap.

In the image, the Instagram sensation was wearing a metallic dress in a golden hue. One thin strap fell off a smooth shoulder and Kim’s short red-manicured nails rested comfortably on it. The dress, which featured decorations at each strap, plunged low at the front and showed off plenty of cleavage as she leaned slightly forward.

The model’s long dark locks are styled into soft waves that cascaded over her shoulders. Parted deeply on one side, some of Kim’s face was also covered by her hair as she tilted her head to one side with her eyes closed and her lips slightly separated.

Kim appeared to be wearing smoky shades of brown eyeshadow that complimented the smoldering look. Dark mascara and eyeliner further highlighted her eyes and she seemed to have selected a neutral shade of lipstick for her plump lips.

Golden lighting was directed towards the celebrity and she appeared to be seated on a bed. Kim also nestled back into plush cushions and a taupe-colored wall was shown behind that.

Kim tagged Christian Arias as the photographer for the dramatic picture. She also listed Julian Morales and Tom Ford as being responsible for the glam photo shoot.

In her caption, she insisted that people should close their eyes and follow their hearts.

As soon as Kim posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the image had gathered more than 10,000 likes and plenty of comments from her legions of fans.

“I wanna like this pic 1mill times….but I can’t,” one follower gushed in the comments section.

“The one and only Kim Lee,” a fan said.

“Whenever I close my eyes I see you,” said yet another.

“Nice #words. Lovely as always,” a fourth person wrote in response to the model’s caption, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers resorted to simply using emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart-eyes, fire, heart, and lips emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim has taken to filling her Instagram feed with classy shots. Recently, she wore a stunning metallic dress as she posed for the camera, golden light streaming over her.