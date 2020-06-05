Whitney Johns Displays Her Perfect Abs In Hot Beach Snapshot

American fitness model Whitney Johns went online on Thursday evening and shared a new skin-baring snap to completely wow her fans.

In the photograph, Whitney could be seen rocking white thong-style bikini bottoms that allowed her to put her toned thighs on full display. The risque garment also drew viewers’ attention toward her lower torso and rock-hard abs.

She teamed the tiny bottoms with a sexy, olive-green crop top that boasted a front zipper and long sleeves. To spice things up, Whitney left the top slightly unzipped and slipped it off her shoulders to expose her flawless décolletage.

Whitney seemingly sported a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied some foundation, a bronze blush, mocha lipstick, nude eyeshadow, and a thin coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her slightly damp, brunette tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. She kept it very simple by ditching jewelry but retained the sexy silver barbell in her bellybutton.

The shoot took place at the beach and Whitney stood against the background of the beautiful ocean. She struck a side pose, flashed a small smile, and looked away from the camera. Her tanned skin glistened in the sunlight, making her toned muscles more prominent.

In the caption, Whitney informed her fans that her crop top was from the fitness-wear retailer, Sthenos, while her post was sponsored by nutritional supplements brand Six Star. Besides that, she tagged her photographer Lee LHGFX for acknowledgment.

Within 13 hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 14,000 likes. Some of her followers also took to the comments section and posted 300-plus messages to praise Whitney for her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You are definitely every man’s dreamgirl! Love you so much,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Wow, you have such a stunning figure!” another user chimed in.

“Do you know that you are absolutely flawless? I can’t believe that you are real!” a third admirer remarked.

“You are the greatest combination of cuteness and hotness,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “gorgeous,” and “the hottest,” to express their adoration for Whitney.

Many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Katelyn Runck and Mark Rhino Smith.

Whitney treats her fans to her hot pictures almost every week. Not too long ago, she shared a snap in which she was featured wearing a pair of skintight leggings that she teamed with a stylish black sports bra.