Kayla Moody Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Barely-There Denim Coveralls Video

Instagram model Kayla Moody teased her 807,000 million followers with yet another revealing Instagram video. Wearing a pair of denim coveralls and nothing underneath, she was very close to revealing all.

In the short clip, Kalya chose a pair of pale denim coveralls and sat at the wheel of an undetermined vehicle. Due to the fact that she decided not to add anything else underneath her coveralls, the long shoulder straps were the only things that cover her ample chest and — even then — it left very little to the imagination as she turned her head towards the camera and pouted.

As the video started, Kalya’s hands held her long blond locks above her head. She then allowed her unstyled hair to fall through her fingers and settle around her shoulders. Next, the Instagram sensation stretched up high before turning, lowering her hands, and placing one finger in her mouth.

The celebrity wore what appeared to be dark mascara and minimal eyeliner. Using natural shades of eyeshadow to highlight her eyes, she also seemed to be wearing a dusty shade of pink lipstick to complete the look.

Behind her, a field was shown as well as several large trees off into the distance, indicating that she might be somewhere like a farm or even some sort of farming event.

Kayla then captioned the clip by stating that she didn’t think that there was anything in the “whole wide world like a southern girl.”

Due to the revealing nature of the video, it should certainly be considered not safe for work. However, for those who wish to view the racy clip, can do so via Kayla’s Instagram account.

As soon as Kayla posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, it had gathered more than 61,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“You make being a southern girl look so damn good too,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“God bless America!!” a fan declared.

“Coveralls never looked better,” said yet another.

“Wow what a hot view,” a fourth person commented, also using a string of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart-eyes, heart, fire, and kissing emoji.

Kayla is not shy in regard to her revealing Instagram posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted a picture in which she wore tiny Daisy Duke shorts and a white top that only just covered her chest.