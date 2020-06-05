Luz Elena Echeverria Rocks A Skimpy Bikini And Puts Her Sculpted Abs On Full Display

Colombian fitness model Luz Elena Echeverria went online on Thursday evening and showed off her amazing physique to wow her legions of followers.

In the snap, Luz could be seen rocking a skimpy blue-and-white, tie-dye bikini through which she flaunted her amazing abs. In addition to that, she also put her sexy legs and thighs on full display, while also flashing a glimpse of cleavage.

To pose for the pic, Luz sat atop a wooden platform, kept her hands on her abs, looked toward them, and flashed a soft smile. The shoot took place outdoors and her tanned skin glistened in the daylight. A hot tub and a few plants could also be seen in the background.

She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application seemingly featured some foundation, a red lipstick, a bright blue eyeshadow, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows. Luz wore her raven-colored tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms.

According to the tag in her post, her sexy bikini was from the Colombian beachwear retailer, Risoela. She included a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wrote that when a person is focused on improving themselves, they will never waste time criticizing others.

Within five hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 7,000 likes. What’s more, some of Luz’s followers flocked to the comments section and posted above 240 messages to praise her amazing figure and sexy sense of style.

“Wow, you are a wonderfully beautiful woman. What a figure!!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn, your abs are so hot!! Shows how hard you work in the gym. So inspiring,” another user chimed in.

“Amazing body!! You are my favorite fitness model on Instagram. Your pics are beautiful and your messages are always meaningful. Keep shining,” a third admirer remarked.

“That bikini looks so good on you!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “so amazing,” “abs goals,” and “the hottest,” to express their admiration for the model.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Arianny Celeste, Joselyn Cano, Daniela Tamayo, and Claudia Romani.

It looks like Luz Elena is quite fond of purchasing tie-dye bikinis. As The Inquisitr previously noted, only a day ago, she showed off her sculpted body in a yellow tie-dye two-piece bathing suit that showcased her insanely fit figure.