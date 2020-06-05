Anna Vakili Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In A Tight White Dress

British reality TV star and model Anna Vakili took to her Instagram page on Thursday and shared a casual yet hot picture of herself to wow her followers.

In the snap, Anna rocked a ribbed, white knee-length dress that also featured a low-cut neckline. As a result, she showed off ample cleavage to tease her fans. In addition, the tight dress perfectly hugged her curves and accentuated her hourglass figure.

Anna completed the attire with a pair of white socks and white sneakers to pull off a very chic look.

She opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades in keeping with the outdoor, daytime shoot. It looked like she applied a beige foundation, bronze blush, brown eyeshadow and lipstick, and well-defined eyebrows.

Anna wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed her locks to cascade over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only chose to wear a gold bracelet and a delicate pendant that rested at the base of her throat. She also wore a blue hairband in one of her wrists.

To pose for the snap, Anna stood on the road, against the background of some trees. She held a cone of ice cream in her hands, looked away from the camera, and flashed her beautiful smile.

In the caption, Anna, who rose to fame after participating in the popular series, Love Island, informed her fans that her outfit was from the British clothing retailer, Missy Empire, adding that the brand also sponsored the post. In addition to that, she joked about her love for food.

Within 10 hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 44,000 likes. Apart from that, many of her followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 240 messages in which they praised Anna’s amazing figure and her beautiful smile.

“Lovely pic. Nice to see you smiling again,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are so beautiful and sexy! Totally unreal,” another user chimed in.

“Gorgeous girl, inside and out!!” a third admirer wrote, adding multiple heart emoji.

“Wow, hun, you are on fireeeee! I love you so much!” a fourth follower remarked.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of her fellow celebrities and models also liked and commented on the snap, including Georgia Kousoulou, Demi Jones, Jessica Gale, and Laura Anderson.

Anna often teases her fans with her hot snaps. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she shared last month in which she showed off her figure in a one-shoulder white crop top that perfectly showcased her curves and also enabled her to show off a glimpse of sideboob.