Linn Lowes Shows Fans How To Tone Their Upper And Lower Abs In New Video Series

Linn Lowes demonstrated exercises that can target either their upper or lower abs with the most recent video series on her Instagram page. In the shared post, the fitness trainer used split-screen clips to show the subtle differences between the exercises for each region of the six-pack muscle.

In the first slide, she lay on a mat for each move. In the exercise for the lower abs, she placed her arms at her sides as she alternated extending her legs forward while her head and shoulders were raised off of the floor. In the move for the upper abdominals, she performed a crunch as she raised a knee toward her chest. As she did so, she stretched her opposite arm toward the lifted leg.

In the second slide, she stayed on the mat and raised both legs simultaneously for the exercise that targetted the lower abs. As for the upper abs, Linn started with her knees bent and jutting out to the side while the soles of her feet pushed against each other. Then with both arms outstretched and her hands pointing toward her feet, she repeatedly lifted and lowered her torso.

For the lower ab exercise in the third slide, Linn kept her torso on the ground while she raised and lowered both legs. For the upper abs, she performed a standard crunch.

In the fourth and final slide, Linn stayed in the same position to target her lower abs, but in this clip, she started with her legs raised. She lowered them until they were almost to the ground before she pulled her knees into her chest. Then she started the move all over again. To train her upper abs, Linn started with her torso on the ground and kept her head lifted and her knees raised. She held her arms above her head as well.

As Linn raised her torso toward her knees, Lin lowered her arms and then clapped her hands underneath her knees.

The post has been liked more than 28,000 times and over 300 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, fans thanked her for the informative demonstration.

“Great information here!!!” one person wrote. “I would also love to learn more about training visible and muscles and inner core. Thank you!”

“Love that these don’t require crazy exercises or movements that are for people who are used to exercising all the time. You’re always sooooo great at posting workouts for every level. Thank you!!! Love the side to side posts!!!” another Instagram user added