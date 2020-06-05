‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Drunken Steve Wants To Confess His Love To Kayla

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, June 5, 2020 reveal that there will be tons of juicy drama in store for many fan favorite characters.

According to a report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) gets drunk in order to forget his troubles for awhile. Steve is currently devastated and heartbroken that his ex-wife, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) has accepted the marriage proposal of her boyfriend Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth).

Now, Steve is regretting ever letting Kayla go. As fans already know, Steve had planned to confess his love to Kayla just moments before he walked in in Justin popping the question. Now, he’s conflicted. In his drunken state he will contemplate telling Kayla everything and revealing that he wants to be with her.

However, Steve also wants the love of his life to be happy, even if that means she marries Justin. It will be hard for Steve to cope with seeing Kayla walk down the aisle with Justin. However, fans believe that he’ll stop the wedding and confess his love before Justin and Kayla get to say their marriage vows. It seems like it may only be a matter of time before Steve and Kayla are romantically reunited.

Elsewhere in Salem, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will discuss her granddaughter Claire Brady’s (Olivia Rose Keegan) request with her husband John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Claire wants to leave the mental hospital she’s been getting treatment at to come live wither her grandmother and grandfather, and it seems that John could be on board with the plan.

However, Claire might still have a devilish streak inside of her and she could set out to ruin the wedding of her former best friend and aunt, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), as she prepares to say her I do’s to Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

In addition, Claire will confide in her new friend and fellow Bayview Sanitarium patient, Gwen, who also happens to be the girlfriend of Jake (Brandon Barash).

Later, Jake will have to inform Ciara and Ben that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) has been kidnapped by the same men who beat up Ben and are out to get Jake. The trio may not want to go to the police in order to protect Jake. However, they could come together in hopes of rescuing Gabi on their own.

Days of Our Lives fans may be in store for some exciting adventure as they learn more about the character of Jake.