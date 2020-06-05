Bianca Richards Goes Glam In A Revealing Pink Dress, Flaunts Her Amazing Figure On Instagram

Australian fitness model Bianca Richards took to her Instagram page on Thursday and shared a set of hot pictures to wow her legions of fans.

In the snaps, Bianca could be seen rocking a dark pink silk mini dress that featured a plunging cowl neckline, a backless design, and a silver strap on the back that held the dress together. She completed her attire with a pair of strappy silver high-heeled sandals that rendered her legs an elongated look. The elegant yet risque attire allowed Bianca to show off an ample amount of cleavage as well as her lean, sexy legs.

She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup in keeping with her glamorous outfit. The application seemingly featured a beige foundation that matched her sunkissed skin. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a dark pink blush, opted for a dark mauve lipstick, pink eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara.

Bianca wore her brunette tresses in romantic curls and allowed her locks to fall over her shoulders and bosom.

To the excitement of her fans, she posted three snaps from the photoshoot. In the first picture, she stood in between two concrete pillars, kept one of her hands on the pillar, and ran her fingers through her hair. She tilted her head, parted her lips, and closed her eyes to strike a pose.

For the second snap, she faced the pillar, turned her back toward the camera to show off her pert derriere and bare back, and sported a pout. The third snap was similar to the second one but this one was an up-close shot.

In the caption, Bianca tagged her makeup artist Jeton Mullaliu and her photographer Tina Louise for acknowledgment.

Within two hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 7,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Bianca’s admirers flocked to the comments section and posted above 400 messages to praise her hot figure and sense of style.

“Oh wow, that dress is super hot and you are killing the look!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“God, you’re so sexy! Stay blessed, you beautiful creature!” another user chimed in.

“Wow, I do not get tired of saying that you are very beautiful! Love you so much,” a third admirer expressed his feelings.

“Breathtakingly gorgeous and sexy beyond belief! And your hair looks so beautiful!” a fourth follower wrote.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked the picture to show appreciation and support, including Brennah Black and Sara Natividad.

Last week, Bianca wowed her fans with a very hot picture in which she could be seen rocking a black swimsuit that featured a plunging neckline and high-cut bottoms.