Yanet Garcia Exudes Flirty Vibes From A Bed On Instagram

Yanet Garcia shared a sultry new photo on her Instagram page today and she exuded lots of flirty vibes. She posed in a bed and might have been nude as she covered up with just a white comforter.

The model sat up in a bed with a large, plush gray headboard that made up the entire backdrop. She placed her right hand by her side and held onto the sheets with her left hand. She gazed directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted, and her luxurious locks were hard to miss.

Yanet wore her hair down in a heavy left part, and most of her defined curls were brushed in front of her left shoulder. Her makeup application added to the glam of her look, and she apparently rocked long, dark lashes, black liner on her lower lids, and dark purple eyeshadow. She also seemed to be wearing lots of blush and light pink lipstick. If she sported any accessories, it was hard to tell in the shot.

The famous weather girl was well-lit in the snap, with bright light streaming into the room from the right side of the frame. It left her skin glowing and looking flawless.

She gave credit to the photographer, Diego Alanis, via a tag, revealing that the image was from a professional photo shoot.

In addition, Yanet gave words of encouragement in the caption in Spanish.

The post has only been live for 30 minutes, but it’s already received over 40,200 likes. Moreover, the comments section was packed with compliments from her admirers.

“You look soooooooo beautiful in that post,” raved a social media user.

Others directly responded to her caption.

“Wonderful, yes of course!!!” exclaimed a second devotee.

“Amen to your outstanding message and your remarkable beauty too!!!” declared a third admirer.

“You put this post up at the right time. Needed to see this caption! Thank you gorgeous,” gushed another supporter.

In addition, Yanet shared another update yesterday, that time opting for a tight ensemble for a workout video. The matching hooded long-sleeved top and high-waisted leggings had an abstract design, which was visible as she modeled the outfit with her back facing the camera. She held weights in her hand and stood outside in a patio area by a sun umbrella as her curvy booty stole the show. She wore her hair down in two low buns and completed her outfit with black sneakers.