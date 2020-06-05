Model Megan Pormer Rocks Lace Lingerie For Her ‘Sexiest Woman In The World’ Billboard

Megan's billboard on Sunset Boulevard described her as a model, actress, and scientist.

Megan Pormer is now featured on a billboard that describes her as “the sexiest woman in the world.” On Thursday, the 27-year-old model took to Instagram to show her 2 million followers her massive pinup picture. She wore black lingerie in the alluring image.

Megan’s lingerie set included a halter top covered with exquisite sheer lace. The garment featured a large cutout in the center of the chest that was framed by the lace. The delicate fabric was cut in large scalloped shapes, and it featured fluttery eyelash trim. Megan’s top also had underwire and a high neck that slightly resembled a choker.

The model’s matching panties sat down low on her narrow hips. Over the underwear, she wore a garter belt constructed out of the same scalloped eyelash lace as her top. The belt’s straps stretched down and clipped to a pair of sheer thigh-high stockings with solid black leg bands that circled her shapely thighs.

Megan also rocked an open black robe, but it had been pulled down off her shoulders to better display her figure and her undergarments. The model’s skimpy lingerie showcased her trim waist and chiseled stomach muscles.

Megan wore her long, dark hair styled in thick curls that tumbled over her left shoulder and down her back. It looked like she sported glamorous makeup that included a sultry smokey eye and a neutral lip. Megan exuded confidence and sensuality as she posed with her plump pout parted and her eyelids slightly lowered.

In addition to deeming her the hottest woman on the planet, Megan’s billboard described her as a model, actress, and scientist. A geotag indicated that her likeness towered over Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood.

Megan didn’t share any details about who erected the billboard, but the image used on it appeared to be the same photo that recently graced the cover of Maxim France. The magazine similarly described Megan as “the sexiest model in the world.”

Megan also staged a photo shoot in front of her billboard. She rocked a black blazer accented with lace cutouts and a matching pair of skintight leggings. On her feet, she wore a pair of black stiletto heels with red soles that seemed to identify them as Christian Louboutin shoes.

Megan’s billboard post was warmly received by her Instagram followers, many of whom used heart-eye and flame emoji to express their feelings about her upload.

“You are the best,” read one response to her post.

‘Stunning as always,” another fan wrote.

Megan made headlines earlier this year for the statement dress that she wore to the Grammy Awards. As reported by Today, her gown featured the American and Iranian flags and the words “No war Iran.”