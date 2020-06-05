‘Viking Barbie’ Kayleigh Swenson Flaunts Underboob In Sexy New Selfies

Kayleigh Swenson, aka Viking Barbie, seems to know exactly how to keep her 5 million Instagram followers tantalized with her sexy posts, and the model took to the platform today with a couple of revealing selfies. She lifted her shirt and sat on the ground with her knees parted, and her underboob was hard to miss.

In the first picture, Barbie held the phone with one hand and tugged at her shirt with her other hand. She glanced at the mirror with a flirty expression on her face and appeared to be inside a home gym.

Barbie’s wore a dark yellow short-sleeved top, and she also rocked a pair of light booty shorts that were extremely tight. She also sported a pair of high Nike socks with the brand name in bright red.

Barbie wore her hair down in a side part and appeared to be wearing light pink eyeshadow, mascara, and glossy lipstick. She accessorized with multiple bracelets, and her arm tattoos were prominent.

Behind her were multiple workout machines and weights, along with a large window with views of a yard.

She also promoted her second account, @vikingbarbie.tv, by tagging it in the post.

The second snap was similar, except the model tilted her head to the other side and her hair obscured half of her face. Again, her chest was on full show in that shot.

The eye-catching update has racked up over 57,800 likes in the past two hours. Barbie’s adoring followers took to the comments section with a variety of messages.

“So cute,” gushed an admirer.

“Wow so gorgeous hope you have a great night,” wrote a second supporter.

Others responded to her caption and also added a compliment or two.

“Anything Cardio you look absolutely gorgeous as you always do Kayleigh,” gushed a third devotee.

“Wicked beauty…. mine use to be extreme endurance stuff… running… cycling… but since I have a hip replacement it’s back to old school full bodybuilding workouts and kick boxing… low kicks though… lol… love your posts beautiful,” shared another social media user.

Previously, Barbie took to Instagram to showcase her curvy body in another creative way. That time, she rocked a tiny thong bikini and posed outside on a modern patio with clear railings. She stood with her left shoulder facing the camera and popped her left knee as she arched her back to emphasize her booty. She wore her hair down in a side part with bright greenish-blue highlights and gave a coy look with her lips parted.