’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Star Tim Teases ‘Shocking’ Events In Upcoming Season

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is returning for a second season, and one of the stars, Tim, is teasing an intense love story with his girlfriend, Melyza, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

Tim and Melyza met at a bar in Texas during the Colombian woman’s visit to the United States. The pair immediately hit it off, but their courtship was interrupted when Melyza had to return home. The pair decided to try a long-distance relationship until Melyza could move to Texas through the K-1 visa process, but that plan didn’t quite work out. It was later revealed that Tim had broken his girlfriend’s trust, and in an attempt to show his commitment, he decided to relocate to her home country.

During an interview with ET’s Melicia Johnson, Tim opened up about his relationship with Melyza and the highs and lows that viewers can expect to see this season. The reality star was careful to avoid spilling the details about his transgressions but said he wasn’t proud of his actions.

“You know, every relationship has their trials and tribulations and we’re no different,” he said of the couple’s drama. “And there’s just been certain things that have transpired over our relationship that have been…made her more hesitant with moving to the United States permanently. So…[moving to the U.S. is] not completely off her radar, but it’s just been based on what we’ve been through in our relationship.”

“I think [veiwers] are going to be shocked. I think they’re going to be delighted to be along for our ride.”

Season 2 of The Other Way will feature five other couples, including a few familiar faces, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Here are the couples returning for a second season.

Jenny, 61, and Sumit, 32

Jenny and Sumit met online when he tried to catfish her using the identity of one of his former co-workers to attract the attention of white women. Sumit eventually came clean, but Jenny realized she still had feelings for the Indian man and traveled to meet him. When she arrived, she found out that Sumit had still been lying, and their relationship came under fire from Sumit’s family, who refused to accept Jenny. There was also the issue of Sumit being married to another woman.

This season, the couple is attempting to give their relationship a second chance with a clean slate.

Deavan, 23, and Jihoon, 29

Deavan and Jihoon will also be coming back for Season 2, and they’re bringing the entire family along for the ride. Deavan, a single mother living in Utah, met South Korea native Jihoon, and after one night together, the pair conceived a baby. Now, she’s taking her two children and her mother to South Korea to start a new life.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on June 1.