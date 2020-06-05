Bethany Giura Looks Super Hot In Black Lingerie On Instagram

American model and television personality Bethany Giura, who initially rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy Slovakia and Playboy Australia, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a set of hot lingerie pics.

In the snaps, Bethany could be seen rocking a black bodysuit that featured black lace cups coupled with mesh fabric and cut-out design on the midsection. The lower part of the bodysuit was entirely made of lace that gave the outfit a skirt-like appearance. The risque ensemble perfectly accentuated her figure and allowed her to show off ample skin. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

Bethany appeared to have applied a full face of makeup. The application seemingly featured an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless, matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, a pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her silver hair down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosoms. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a delicate gold pendant that rested at the base of her throat.

According to the geotag, the photoshoot took place somewhere in Miami, Florida. For the shoot, she stood in a room that boasted a black wallpaper. It also featured a large bed with black and dark-gray bedding along with a side table that had a white lamp sitting atop it.

Bethany shared two pictures from the shoot. In the first snap, she could be seen standing in the room, holding a strand of hair in her hands, and looking away from the camera. In the second photo, she posed while kneeling on the bed, keeping a hand on her hips, touching her hair, sporting a pout, and gazing into the camera.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her sexy lingerie was from the online boutique Midnight Lush. She also ran a contest and asked her fans to participate in order to win $200 in cash along with a lingerie set from the brand.

Within seven hours of going live, the snaps garnered 4,200 likes and about 200 comments.

“You look so beautiful, hot, and very, very sexy in that awesome lingerie, you gorgeous girl!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Is there any woman sexier on the planet? You are just FLAWLESS!” another user chimed in.

“Bethany, you are so gorgeous! I think that you are the hottest woman on IG! You would be my winning lottery ticket!” a third one wrote.

Many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Daniela Kimberly and Eden Levine.