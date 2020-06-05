Rosa Costa Shows Off Curvaceous Boday As She Hula-Hoops With Her Mom

Instagram model and ballet dancer Rosa Acosta showed off her hula-hoop skills to her 1.6 million followers as she celebrated Dominican Mother’s Day with her mom.

The Dominican Republic observed Mother’s Day on May 31. However, Rosa shared some images with herself and her mother to her official social media account this week, stating in one Instagram post that they were in celebration of the festive event.

Both mother and daughter were wearing matching brown leggings which Rosa had with her tagged her own clothing range. Rosa’s mother wore a long-sleeved black top with her leggings whereas Rosa had chosen a revealing black crop top with straps across the front.

Using rainbow-colored hula-hoops, both women stood with their arms in the air while they twirled the hoops around their hips. With Rosa’s positioning, her curvaceous buns were on display.

In her caption, Rosa asked her followers who they thought lastest longer when it came to hula-hooping — her or her mother.

Rosa’s dark locks were straightened and hung free. Her mother’s tight golden curls were also loose.

Positioned in what appeared to be the celebrity’s backyard, a pale fence stood behind the pair as they stood on the lush green lawn. Behind the fence, various tall trees could be seen and dappled sunlight shone through them.

As soon as Rosa posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within nine hours, the image had gathered thousands of likes as well as plenty of comments.

Her adoring fans were quick to comment on the mother-daughter posts, with many insisting that they thought her mother was the winner when it came to hula-hoops.

“Mom 4`sure (rem.) she taught U,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

Others were quick to point out how young Rosa’s mom looked.

“Beautiful Ladies. THE Twins are at it again” a fan said.

“You guys look more like sisters more than mother and daughter,” said yet another.

“Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, She’s gorgeous,” another person wrote, also inserting some emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyes, fire, and heart emoji.

The ballet dancer has been posting plenty of Instagram snaps to celebrate her country’s Mother’s Day. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also posted a shot that saw Rosa perched on an exercise ball in the same backyard. In the snap, she was wearing a tight red jumpsuit that highlighted her curvaceous booty.