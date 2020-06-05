Arabella Chi Shows Off Her Perfect Physique In Gray Lingerie Set

British model and reality TV star Arabella Chi took to her Instagram page on Thursday and treated her fans to a hot lingerie snapshot.

In the picture, Arabella could be seen rocking a light gray sports bra that boasted a white band and had the logo of Calvin Klein printed on it. She paired the top with matching panties. The risque ensemble enabled Arabella to show off a glimpse of cleavage, her sculpted abs, and her long, lean legs.

She opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle colors. The application seemingly included beige foundation, bronze blush, brown lipstick, nude eyeshadow, and well-defined, dark eyebrows. She swept her blond tresses to one side and let her locks cascade over her shoulder.

In terms of jewelry, she kept it simple and only opted for a delicate pendant and a ring. She also wore a black band in one of her wrists.

To strike a pose, Arabella could be seen lying over a plush gray sofa. Three large cushions could also be seen on the softa, two of which included dark gray faux feather ones. She leaned against the back of the sofa, extended her legs forward, held a strand of hair in her hands, puckered her lips, and gazed at the camera.

In the caption, Arabella informed her fans that her sofa was from the U.K-based outlet, Northwest Furniture Exclusive. She also revealed that the photoshoot took place at her home as she wrote the Spanish word “Mi Casa” in the caption, which translates to “my home,” according to a Google translation.

Within nine hours of going live, the picture garnered more than 23,000 likes. In addition to that, her most ardent followers took to the comments section and posted about a hundred messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Oh wow, Arabella. You look very, very beautiful, graceful, elegant, and sexy. You are lovely!!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are incredibly gorgeous!! Love this pic,” another user chimed in.

“Comfy and cozy vibes!! I would love to be a bespoke sofa right now!” a third follower wrote.

“So beautiful!! If I was close to you, I would probably melt as you are so hot!!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans wrote words and phrases like “those legs,” “stunner,” and “so hot,” to express their admiration for Arabella.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Rachel Ward and Rosie Anna Williams.