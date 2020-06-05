Liz Katz Shows Off A Sexy Gender-Bent ‘Borderlands 3’ Cosplay In Latest Instagram Update

Instagram model and cosplayer Liz Katz wowed her 1.2 million followers with her recent post. Wearing a gender-bent version of a bandit featured in the game, Borderlands 3, Liz captivated her adoring fans.

In the image, the celebrity wore a stylized costume seen worn by a bandit that featured as a promotional character for the popular game. Her pale blond hair was covered by a white mask with orange stripes that identified her cosplay outfit. On her arms were matching white coverings. One elbow was covered by a metal pad and she wore a black glove on one hand.

The cosplayer originally wore an orange bikini top. However, she had pulled the swimwear aside and was covering her ample assets with her forearms as she stared intently at the camera lens.

Instead of the usual long pants worn by the bandit, the model opted for tiny bikini bottoms in shades of orange and pink. A gun belt hung at her hips and was also strapped to her shapely thigh.

Liz chose to draw on some of her makeup, giving the outfit a comic feel. Abs highlighted her flat stomach and dark lines were also drawn onto her arms and around her mouth to complete the look.

Liz knows the Borderlines 3 game well having featured in it as the voice of Bloodshine, according to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). It is also likely a throwback image as recent Instagram updates have shown her pregnancy.

As soon as Liz posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the image had amassed more than 27,000 likes and plenty of comments.

“So you’re a psychopath of Borderlands, should I fear you or fall in love?” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Looking good as usual. Hope you and delirious are ready and set for the arrival,” a fan said regarding Liz’s current pregnancy.

“I love your abs. How often do you workout?” another person teased regarding Liz’s drawn-on abs.

“Wow how beautiful you look,” a fourth admirer wrote, adding a long string of heart-eyes emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far the most popular was the heart-eyes emoji but there were also plenty of instances of the clapping, tongue, fire, and heart emoji.

