Authors of COVID-19 Study Retract Their Findings On Effects Of Trump Administration Backed Hydroxychloroquine

The majority of authors of a high-profile study done on the effects of hydroxychloroquine, the controversial anti-malaria drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, have retracted their previous findings that the drug puts patients at a higher risk.

The three authors of the trial, lead by Mandeep R. Mehra of Harvard Medical School, published it in late May in The Lancet Journal of Medicine. Three of the four authors retracted their study following an independent peer review that wasn’t allowed access to the data that was used by the researchers, according to The Hill.

The publication reported that the data for the study was obtained from the Surgisphere Corporation who told the reviewers that they would not allow them access to the entire dataset in order to study it. The corporation cited that allowing access would violate the confidentiality agreement they have with their clients.

Three of the four authors released a statement on Thursday saying that they, “entered this collaboration to contribute in good faith and at a time of great need during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We deeply apologize to you, the editors, and the journal readership for any embarrassment or inconvenience that this may have caused.”

The medical journal that released the study also issued a statement stating that it “takes issues of scientific integrity extremely seriously” and that they believe there are “many outstanding questions about Surgisphere and the data that were allegedly included in this study,” according to The Hill.

The publication reported that the study claimed to have looked at the results of 96,000 COVID-19 patients who were being treated in 671 hospitals on six different continents. That information was aggregated by the Surgisphere Corporation, which is owned by Sapan Desai. The owner, who is one of the co-authors of the study, did not sign onto the retraction by the other authors.

President Donald Trump began to support the use of hydroxychloroquine early in the COVID-19 pandemic crackdown. Just weeks ago the president announced that he has been taking the drug which was disavowed by doctors after it became a topic in the news.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the president’s announcement that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine prophylactically was followed just days later by the announcement that he would soon stop taking the drug.

The president announced that he was taking the drug along with zinc and that his White House doctor signed off on the president taking the malaria treatment. The doctor told the press of Trump’s use of the drug that “the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks.”