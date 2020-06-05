Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Goes Naked For Latest Instagram Update

Instagram model and Miss BumBum 2019 Suzy Cortez teased her 2.2 million followers with her recent post. Laying on a bed, the model appeared to be entirely naked in the daring shot.

Suzy is well known for her revealing Instagram shots and her latest is certainly no exception. Laying on a bed that featured beige sheets and a matching pillow, the celebrity appeared to have her legs covered but nothing else. To one side, a decorative set of white drawers could be seen.

Her dark locks were covered by a tan-colored towel, indicating that she might have just stepped out of the shower. Droplets of water also appear to cover her flat stomach, which was on display thanks to her lack of clothing.

Suzy’s eyes were closed in the picture and her head was tilted slightly away from the camera. Her makeup was perfectly applied with smoky shades on her closed lids. She also appeared to be wearing fake eyelashes as well as plenty of dark mascara and eyeliner. On her plump lips, she seemed to be wearing a dusty pale of pink lipstick and her cheeks were lightly dusted with blusher.

As Suzy lay down, one arm, which featured a small infinity tattoo, covered her ample assets. The other hand was bent at the elbow and appeared to be settling down on her damp stomach. One knee was raised and the sheet covering it could be seen.

Sunlight streamed in from the left side of the image. Because of this, the Miss BumBum champion was cast in plenty of golden light.

As soon as Suzy posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had gathered thousands of likes as well as many comments from her adoring fans.

Most of Suzy’s followers were so overcome with emotion that they simply couldn’t seem to put their feelings into words beyond “Hermosa” which translates to “beautiful” or “lovely” in Spanish.

Instead, many of her admirers used emoji to help describe how they felt rather than trying to put it into words. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji. However, the devil and kissing emoji were also hugely popular.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy delighted her fans yesterday with another risque snap. In that shot, the model posed in front of a mirror. Wearing a white thong, her famous buns were on display as she sucked on her thumb.