‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Responds To Allegations Of Racial Comments: ‘I Promise To Educate Myself’

Abby Lee Miller took to Instagram on Thursday evening to issue an apology to some former Dance Moms families. The apology came a couple of days after some allegations emerged about racially-tinged comments that Abby allegedly made to several moms and dancers at various points of filming the Lifetime show.

Earlier this week, mom Adriana Smith shared some tidbits about her experiences with Abby. She alleged that Abby had made numerous comments that were derogatory and clearly race-based toward both her and her daughter Kamryn. Soon after that, a former show producer seemed to back up Adriana’s allegations.

In addition, Camille Bridges echoed similar experiences from when she and her daughter Camryn were on the show. Both families are black.

In her Instagram post, Abby didn’t try to deflect or deny any of what had been said by the former Dance Moms families.

“I genuinely understand and deeply regret how my words have effected and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the Black community. To Kamryn, Adriana, and anyone else I’ve hurt, I am truly sorry,” Abby’s statement said.

From there, Abby specifically addressed the racial component to what she’d apparently said.

“I realize that racism can come not just from hate, but also from ignorance. No matter the cause, it is harmful, and it is my fault. While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow, and do better,” Abby’s statement continued.

As she closed her Instagram statement, Abby acknowledged that forgiveness from Kamryn’s family and others affected in similar ways would need to be earned.

“While I hope to one day earn your forgiveness, I recognize that words alone are not enough. I understand it takes time and genuine change,” the end of the Dance Moms star’s statement detailed.

Abby’s apology did garner a lot of support from her fans. She has about 4 million followers on Instagram, and within just a few hours, almost 50,000 of them had liked the Dance Moms star’s post.

Almost 1,700 comments were posted too, but these appeared to be a mix of both support and criticism. Many of the comments on this post referenced Nia Sioux Frazier, another black dancer who had been on the show throughout much of its run.

Abby didn’t mention Nia’s name in her apology, but a lot of people felt that she should have.

Nia and her mom Holly definitely had struggles while filming Dance Moms that were not all that different from these more recent black families had detailed. At this point, it doesn’t appear that either Nia or Holly has weighed in on any of this.

Will Abby’s apology be enough for the others who were affected and will she do the work to change? Dance Moms fans will likely be keeping an eye on this situation to see where it heads next.