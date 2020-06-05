Celeste Bright Lounges On The Couch In An Itty-Bitty Leopard-Print Bikini

Celeste Bright lit up her Instagram page on Thursday with a new duo of photos that saw her showing some serious skin.

The upload kicked off with a steamy selfie that was snapped by the model as she lounged on the couch. She stretched the camera far out to her side and turned her head over her shoulder to gaze at its lens with her piercing blue eyes. The second photo appeared to have been captured by a photographer, or possibly with the use of its self-timer function. Celeste had moved into a black leather chair in the image, and sunk down into its cushions while pursing her plump lips into a sultry pout.

Celeste sent temperatures soaring as she wore an itty-bitty bikini from Fashion Nova. The set was adorned with sequins and boasted a bold, leopard-print pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads, however, its revealing design was likely enough to do the job.

Celeste’s skimpy swimwear included a strapless top that fell low on her chest and showed off her toned arms and shoulders. A sexy cut-out fell in the middle of its ruffled cups, exposing even more of her ample cleavage. The matching bikini bottoms were even skimpier, in part due to its high-cut and cheeky style that showcased the star’s toned legs and killer curves. It also featured a thin string waistband that tied in dainty bows on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and toned abs.

No accessories were added to the model’s scanty swimwear look, ensuring that all eyes remained on her incredible bikini body. She styled her platinum tresses down in messy waves and sported a touch of makeup that allowed her natural beauty to shine. The application appeared to include a light pin lipstick and blush, as well as a thick coat of dark mascara.

One hour proved to be enough time for Celeste’s 670,000 followers to shower the double-pic post with love. It has racked up over 10,000 likes and dozens of comments and compliments in the short period since going live.

“God you’re hot,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Celeste a “sexy goddess.”

“Wow you’re absolutely stunning and beautiful,” a third follower gushed.

“Perfection as usual,” added a fourth follower.

Celeste has never shied away from showing off her flawless bikini body on Instagram. Another recent upload saw the model rocking a cut-out white one-piece that flaunted her voluptuous assets and taut tummy. That look proved to be a major hit as well, amassing more than 26,000 likes and 332 comments to date.