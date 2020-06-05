Rosa Acosta Shows Off Killer Curves In Tight Red Jumpsuit

Instagram model and ballet dancer Rosa Acosta wowed her 1.6 million followers with her recent post. Sitting on an exercise ball, the celebrity showed off her curvaceous derriere as she rested after a workout.

The dancer posed atop a black exercise ball as she held her phone in one hand. Leaning slightly forward in the pose, the model rested her elbows on her knees in order to support herself. Her head was gently cocked to one side as she peered at her phone.

Around her are a green lawn and a pale-colored fence indicating she is likely in her backyard. In a previous Instagram update, the same yard was featured as she hula-hooped with her mother. The sun was out but Rosa appeared to be sitting in the shade as she relaxed.

In the caption, Rosa explained that she was crushing her goals even while she was stuck at home during the current coronavirus pandemic. For many Instagram models, working out while the gyms have been closed has been a challenge, one which Rosa seemed happy to meet head-on.

Her dark curls were pulled back into a high ponytail and she did not appear to be wearing any makeup in the snap. In her ears were small stud earrings.

The Instagram sensation chose to wear a bold red jumpsuit for her workout gear. The outfit featured a chunky waffle pattern and crisscrossed over her back, drawing attention to her smooth skin as well as her toned shoulders and arms. The jumpsuit hugged her killer curves, clinging to her hips and showing off her booty.

On her feet, Rosa wore gray sneakers that featured a bright rainbow of colors on the soles.

As soon as Rosa posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had gathered thousands of likes and plenty of comments as well.

“You are one fine looking woman,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Gains!” a fan said.

“Damn baby,” another person wrote, also using two fire emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers highlighted their posts with emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. Along with the muscle and peach emoji, the heart-eyes and fire emoji were also very popular.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rosa has been partial to putting her buns on display. In a recent video post, she dowed off her derriere while wearing a thong bikini.