Tim Cook Pens Letter Addressing George Floyd’s ‘Senseless Killing’

Apple CEO Tim Cook has added his voice to the global outcry over the “senseless killing” of George Floyd, according to a report from iMore.

On Thursday morning, Apple’s website was updated to feature an open letter from Cook titled “Speaking Up on Racism.” In the letter, Cook said it was more important than ever to confront “the everyday experience of deeply rooted discrimination.” He then went on to address Floyd’s recent death, describing the incident as “tragic proof” that much more needs to be done to bring about real change and create a future rooted in inclusion and diversity.

The tech executive said Apple is committed to increasing its efforts to contribute to that future by bringing technology to underserved school districts, fighting climate change, and other diversity and inclusion initiatives. The company will also be donating to organizations, including the Equal Justice Initiative, which aims to tackle racial injustices and mass incarceration.

Cook used the letter to urge folks to search their hearts and stand together during this time, before adding that just sitting and waiting for this to pass isn’t an option.

“This is a moment when many people may want nothing more than a return to normalcy, or to a status quo that is only comfortable if we avert our gaze from injustice,” he wrote.

“As difficult as it may be to admit, that desire is itself a sign of privilege. George Floyd’s death is shocking and tragic proof that we must aim far higher than a ‘normal’ future, and build one that lives up to the highest ideals of equality and justice.”

This #BlackHistoryMonth we honor the generations of women and men who had the courage and determination to push for a better, more equal world — and we stand alongside those still marching today. pic.twitter.com/n0yEiZ9Zlm — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 11, 2020

Cook’s open letter comes as a follow-up to the memo he sent out to Apple employees earlier this week. In the memo, the CEO made similar statements, condemning the killing of yet another unarmed black American at the hands of the police.

Floyd’s death has sparked international outrage and protests across several U.S. cities. As a result of the protests and the looting that has followed in some cities, many Apple Stores have been shuttered to prevent possible damages. The stores have since become central and convenient gathering points for protestors looking to organize and share their message, according to a report from CNBC.

Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng, the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the incident, were arrested and charged, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Floyd’s killing was captured on video, which showed Chauvin kneeling on his neck as he struggled to breathe.