WWE News: Charlotte Flair Explains Why She’s On All Three Brands

WWE is made up of three distinct brands, all of which have their own unique rosters. While the company is prone to bending the rules of the brand split from time to time, it’s rare to see a single superstar regularly appear on all three. However, in recent weeks, Charlotte Flair has been on Monday Night Raw, NXT and Friday Night SmackDown each week, and she explained the possible reason for this during an interview with Sportskeeda.

According to Flair — who is the current NXT Women’s Champion — she isn’t the main focus of any of the storylines that she’s involved in and doesn’t see her being involved in so many angles as a detriment to other superstars. She claims that she’s helping other performers get a rub, presumably because she’s an established superstar who the company trusts due to her work ethic.

“I’m just put [there] because I can basically do anything and everything they ask.”Like, going to SmackDown was not for me. That’s not a push. That is ‘Charlotte Flair is a name and she’s coming to SmackDown.’ So, currently, I am just all over the place, brand-wise, because I am the hardest worker, and I will say that, for the women.”

Flair went on to say that she also loves her job, and that might have something to do with her being used on all three brands. WWE has a depleted roster right now due to some superstars taking time off because of the coronavirus, and having a superstar of Flair’s stature at their disposal — who is more than happy to work — has come in handy.

According to Flair, some fans also take her for granted. She thinks that because she’s always on television, some members of the WWE Universe don’t appreciate how she’s currently in her prime. Flair stated that her in-ring work and promos haven’t been better than they are at the moment, but being overexposed may have caused some fans to not take notice.

Flair has rarely been injured throughout her WWE run and she’s barely taken time off for other ventures. The superstar doesn’t think the fans have had opportunities to miss her, but she also doesn’t think that should stop her from being successful and growing as a competitor.

Flair is arguably the most successful woman wrestler in the history of WWE, and she’s reportedly one of the highest paid as well. Even though some fans aren’t happy about seeing her on television so often, her star power will bring some eyes to the product.