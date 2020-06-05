Brunette Bombshell Tawny Jordan Stuns Fans In See-Through Teddy

Tawny Jordan set her Instagram feed on fire on Wednesday, June 3, with her most recent post, which showed her in a racy see-through lingerie set, much to the delight of thousands of her almost 900,000 followers.

The snapshot, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram, captured Jordan kneeling on a white towel stretched across the lawn in what appeared to be a backyard. She faced the photographer while holding a vintage camera in front of her right eye, as if she were also taking a picture. Jordan glanced at the camera with a squinty eye and lips pouted.

Jordan, who has been featured in Maxim, Playboy, and FHM, had her knees about shoulder-width distance apart. She leaned to the left, placing her hand on her thigh for support. In the background, there were a few bushes and a vintage-looking music player.

Jordan rocked a white teddy that had a solid bodice up to about the waist. The upper part boasted a see-though fabric with lace details embroidered throughout. The lace designs helped to partially censor the picture, keeping it within Instagram’s community guidelines against nudity. It included underwire demi cups that helped to accentuate Jordan’s ample cleavage. The bodysuit also had high-cut legs, exposing her hips.

Jordan accessorized her style with an opulent necklace that contained several silver-colored layers encrusted with powder blue stones. The jewelry piece covered the entire space between her neck and chest. She wore her brunette tresses styled down in layered waves that fell over her shoulder. She also appeared to be wearing dark eyeshadow and liner for a smoky effect, nude lipstick and bronzer.

In under a day, the photo has attracted more than 7,300 likes and upwards of 210 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to send her their love and to compliment her on her style and beauty.

“YES SHE DID THATTTT,” one user raved.

“Can you be more perfect?!” replied another one of her fans.

“Beautiful, y’all have a wonderful week and be safe,” a third user chimed in.

“Oh my, the #35mm camera [camera emoji] has never looked so good lol!” added a fourth fan.

