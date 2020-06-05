Qimmah Russo Flaunts Her Toned Physique In Black Sports Bra And Patterned Blue Leggings

Qimmah Russo showed fans a full-body workout in the latest video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the Los Angeles fitness model showed off her toned physique in a black sports bra and patterned blue leggings.

After flashing a bright smile at the camera and flexing her biceps, Qimmah started the workout with a set of squats in into cross-body high kicks. She bent her knees and squatted low before raising each leg toward the opposite arm.

Then she jumped and dropped to the ground. Propping herself up with her arms, she kicked her legs back and kept her knees bent as she did so.

She lay on the ground for the next exercise and lifted one leg into the air as she raised her pelvis. After a couple of repetitions, she lifted her pelvis and both of her legs.

Next, she ended the video with a set of reverse lunges. For this exercise, she took a large step backward before she bent both knees. Then she jumped to switch the position of her legs before moving on to the next repetition.

In the comments section, several fans reacted positively to Qimmah’s workout demonstration.

“Have a sweet and blessed day muscle girl the payoff when you put your mind into being the best at something you love!” one person wrote before adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to their comment.

“Rooftop workout with the Hollywood Hills in the background! What could be more beautiful? Well of course the girl doing this workout!” another supporter added.

“Beautiful smile,” a third Instagram user commented.

“Do the damn thing Qimmah. Looking fabulous. Smile,” a fourth wrote.

While she worked out without equipment in this clip, in a previous video posted to her YouTube channel, Qimmah used two weight plates to train her lower body. Her circuit included Bulgarian split squats with front raises, lunges with front raises, straight-legged kickbacks, wide-legged sumo squats, and more.

At one point in the video, Qimmah admitted that the exercises had left her very sweaty.

“So, we’ve gotten through almost all of the exercises, we still have one more left and I’m hot and I’m tired… not only are my arms sweating but my back, and my chest and my forehead’s sweating,” she said.

She pushed through the workout nevertheless, wowing her fans. as evidenced by the comments that they left for her.