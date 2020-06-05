Daniella Chavez Poses With Legs Spread While Wearing Tight Black Leather Outfit

Chilean Playboy model Daniella Chavez teased her 12.9 million Instagram followers with her recent post. Wearing a tightly-fitted black leather outfit that exposed her cleavage, the celebrity posed while sitting in the back seat of a car for the Instagram set.

Posting two images, the first one showed Daniella seated in a car with a black leather interior. The model matched her outfit to the car, choosing a black strapless top that featured thin lacing down the front meaning that her ample cleavage was certainly on display. She paired this with leather pants as she sat with her legs splayed. Next to her was a padded black leather handbag featuring the Chanel logo in gold.

Daniella rested her hands on her thighs, showing off her long pink fingernails. She matched her lipstick to her manicure and appeared to have highlighted her eyes with black mascara and eyeliner. She also chose neutral shades of eyeshadow in order to complement her look.

Her long blond hair was plaited and was flipped over one shoulder. Separate pieces of her straightened hair were free at the front and hung down on either side of her perfectly made-up face. The Instagram sensation also wore gold earrings and a single bangle to complete her look.

The second image was similar to the first. However, in this one, she reclined into the seat. One hand touched the side of her face while the other rested comfortably by her side. Daniella’s legs were slightly raised, her knees bent, as she showed off her pink and black runners.

As soon as Daniella posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, they had gathered more than 33,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her admirers.

Posting a caption in Spanish, Daniella asked her followers which of the two images they preferred. It seemed that her followers did like both images but there was certainly an early slant towards the first one which showed her sitting upright and with her legs spread.

Other commenters preferred to comment on the images rather than revealing their fave pic.

“Absolute perfection,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Wow,” a fan simply said.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular was the heart, heart-eyes, and fire emoji.

Daniella is partial to posting risque pictures to her Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently delighted her followers when she squatted in front of a mirror and applied her makeup.