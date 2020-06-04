Amberleigh West Stuns In A Tight Swimsuit In Underwater Pic

Amberleigh West has been sharing lots of incredible underwater photography from her scuba diving trips on her Instagram page, and in her newest post, the model caught many of her fans’ attention in a tight swimsuit.

She was photographed with an octopus resting on her upper thigh as she posed suspended in the water. She looked down at the creature and although her expression was hard to discern, it looked like she was having a blast.

Her one-piece hugged her every curve and it was white with thin navy horizontal stripes. It had a v-neckline that allowed her to showcase her cleavage, and the back of the ensemble was embellished with a tie accent that peeked through.

In addition to her swimsuit, she wore a pair of goggles and dark flippers. It looked like she wore her hair down and tucked under the goggle straps, and her locks floated in the shot. She accessorized with a pukka shell anklet, and the tag in the post suggested that it was from Mermaid Beach Co. She also tagged the maker of her fins, Leaderfins. The brand specializes in fins for a variety of uses from free diving, like what Amberleigh seems to do often, to even spear fishing, according to their Instagram page.

The backdrop was a glowing blue hue, and above her was the surface of the ocean with bright light streaming down onto the stunner. The top of her head and thighs glowed, and the light conditions offered an ethereal vibe. The ocean floor was littered w