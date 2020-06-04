Heidi Grey Flaunts Cleavage and Killer Curves In Tiny Crop Top And Thong

American internet sensation Heidi Grey once more sent temperatures soaring on social media after she posted a very sexy image of herself on Thursday, June 4. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 1.9 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 19-year-old beauty was seemingly photographed outdoors for the snapshot as she stood in front of a large glass window. Heidi took center stage as she posed from her front while towering directly over the camera, exuding both seductive and sultry vibes. She wore a pout on her face that slightly showed off her teeth as she directed her soft gaze into the camera’s lens.

Furthermore, her long, highlighted blond locks were styled in large waves as they cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder — a move that covered part of her face.

Heidi also appeared to be rocking some minimal makeup for the snapshot. The application emphasized her natural facial features and looked to include sculpted eyebrows, a light pink mascara, eyeshadow, and a touch of concealer.

Still, it was her killer curves that clearly demanded the most attention in the snapshot, as she flaunted them in a revealing ensemble.

The model opted for a pink top that looked to be made out of tulle and had flowers sewn into it. The garment, which also featured an off-the-shoulder design, did not leave much to the imagination as it exposed an ample amount of Heidi’s cleavage. Furthermore, the top was a bit cropped, displaying part of her slim core.

She paired the top with a light-pink thong that also did not conceal much. The panties successfully showed off the model’s curvy figure, particularly her hips and pert derriere. Meanwhile, the thong’s high-waisted side-straps, which were quite thick, also drew attention to her flat midriff.

She did not indicate where she was photographed in the post.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she told fans that she had edited the photo, likely to follow Instagram’s image rules.

The sultry snapshot was met with instant support from fans, amassing more than 43,000 likes since going live Thursday afternoon. More than 700 followers also headed to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her looks, figure, and outfit.

“This top is beautiful,” one user wrote.

“You’re literally the most stunning,” a second fan added.

“Too beautiful,” a third admirer chimed in.

Heidi has shared a number of sizzling images with her fans on social media as of late. On May 19, she blessed her followers with a racy image that displayed her in cheetah-print panties, per The Inquisitr.