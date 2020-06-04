Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Astrology-Themed Underwear

Bruna Rangel Lima stunned many of her 4.1 million Instagram followers on Thursday, June 4, with her most recent post. The Brazilian fitness model and Instagram star took to the popular photo-sharing platform to post a couple of snapshots of herself clad in a skimpy astrology-inspired underwear set.

Lima sizzled in black two-piece set that included a comfy bra with the word “Pisces” embroidered in white across the chest. It had thin, adjustable straps placed over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that allowed her to show off her ample cleavage. The bottom elastic expanded just over her sternum, exposing her upper abs.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of skimpy matching bottoms, which had a moon and a few stars on the front. They boasted a V-shaped waistband, whose sides Lima wore pulled up high above her hips. The front remained low, showcasing her tight stomach.

Lima wore her ombre hair in a middle part and styled down in expertly straightened strands that fell to her hips. She also wore a full face of makeup, seemingly including dark pink shadow, black liner, white accent and bronzer.

The first photo showed Lima facing the camera as she sat on a bed. She glanced at the camera, allowing her lips to hang open. She tucked the right foot under her left leg while resting her hands on her knees. In the second, she sat sideways, allowing her fans to get a good look of her derriere.

In the caption, Lima declared her admiration for Pisces people, those born between February 19 and March 20, and asked her fans to share their own sun sign. Her post attracted more than 40,000 likes and over 540 comments within just one hour. Many of her fans used the occasion to answer her question, though the majority simply took to the comments section to rave about Lima’s beauty.

“Most beautiful girl in the world,” one of her fans raved.

“Loved the 2nd one Bru,” replied another user.

“You are so beautiful. I admire your amazing beauty. You are wonderful like a flower,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I’m drowning in the night,” added a fourth one.

This isn’t the first time that Lima flaunted her enviable physique this week. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she posted another racy image just yesterday. She sported a black bikini as she posed under a tree. Her silky triangle-shaped top had strings that tied around her neck and back. She wore a matching U-shaped thong. Lima stood between what looked to be two tall brown wooden fences.