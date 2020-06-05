Herman Munster’s Wise Words To His Son Go Viral 55 Years After Classic ‘Munsters’ Episode First Aired

In a 1965 episode of the classic TV sitcom, the fictional Frankenstein delivered a powerful speech about what matters most.

Herman Munster is making headlines more than 50 years after The Munsters went off the air. The fictional Frankenstein’s heartfelt speech from a 1965 of the classic TV sitcom is going viral in the wake of the senseless and tragic death of George Floyd.

Amid nationwide protests over racial injustices, the sitcom character’s vintage scene gained a new following as the Munster patriarch taught his son a lesson about what matters most.

In the memorable Munsters episode “Eddie’s Nickname,” family patriarch Herman (Fred Gwynne) delivered wise words to his son Eddie (Butch Patrick) after the boy was bullied at school over his height and given the nickname “Shorty” by his classmates.

After Grandpa (Al Lewis) gave Eddie a “magic milkshake” with the promise that he would grow 6 inches taller overnight, the young boy woke up with a 6-inch beard instead.

In the poignant clip that resonates more than a half-century later, Herman told his son he got a valuable lesson instead.

“The lesson I want you to learn is it doesn’t matter what you look like,” Herman said in the scene. “If you’re tall or short; or fat or thin; or ugly or handsome — like your father — or you can be black, or yellow, or white. It doesn’t matter. What does matter is the size of your heart and the strength of your character.”

The clip was tweeted by everyone from retired NBA star Rex Chapman to the official Golden Globe Awards Twitter account.

Herman Munster reminding us a golden lesson in life. https://t.co/3yTHhWp3dg — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) June 4, 2020

Twitter users embraced the sitcom speech from five decades ago as they praised the monster dad for the words of wisdom that many still need to learn today.

“Herman Munster was speaking the word more than 50 years ago. Hoping it doesn’t take another 50 to get people to listen,” wrote journalist Anthony Austin.

“If everyone followed this advice the world would be a better place,” another wrote.

“I wish Herman Munster were president,” tweeted a third user.

In an interview with Galesburg.com, Munsters star Patrick named “Eddie’s Nickname” as his favorite episode from the 70-episode series, which aired on CBS from 1964 to 1966.

The actor, who is now 66 years old, told The Huffington Post he vividly recalls shooting the episode that had him wearing a full beard and dealing with prejudice at age 10. Patrick also said the powerful spiel wasn’t acting for Gwynne, whom he recalled as a “renaissance man” who stood for human rights.

The former child star added that the Munsters was a “soft social statement show,” because the family was shunned by their neighbors.

“It was kind of sneaky social commentary,” The Munsters star said.

The Munsters starred Gwynne, Patrick, Lewis, and Yvonne DeCarlo. The “monster” family also included a pretty blonde niece, Marilyn (played by Beverly Owens and, later, Pat Priest), who was considered the unattractive one in the family.

Sadly Gwynne died 1993 at age 66, but his character’s words live on.