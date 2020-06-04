Former MLB Star Carl Crawford Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

Carl Crawford — who spent 15 years in Major League Baseball and appeared in four All-Star Games, winning the All-Star MVP Award in 2009 — has been arrested in Texas. According to TMZ, the 38-year-old is being held on charges of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend.

Citing court documents that were obtained by the outlet, TMZ reports that Crawford is being accused of choking his former partner while holding her at gunpoint during an altercation last month.

Crawford surrendered to authorities on Thursday after Harris County officials levied charges of assault of a family member by impeding breathing. He is reportedly being held in custody on $10,000 bond.

According to the report, Crawford and the alleged victim had recently ended an eight-plus-year relationship, but had agreed to meet and discuss their issues at her Houston, Texas apartment on May 8. Upon arrival, however, Crawford allegedly brandished a semi-automatic handgun and subsequently “unloaded the clip and ejected a round of the pistol and began walking towards her holding the firearm.”

Per the court documents, the two proceeded to argue, with a visibly upset Crawford eventually pushing her to the ground in a hallway. At that point, Crawford is said to have “held the gun in one hand, and used the other hand to grab her by the head and neck, while asking her how long she had been dating a male acquaintance.”

The woman denied that she had known the unidentified male for more than a week, at which point Crawford accused her of lying and reportedly slammed her head into the wall multiple times. Eventually, the documents state, he began to squeeze her neck while still holding the weapon.

The documents further stated that the woman was nearing a loss of consciousness when her one-year-old daughter approached, which distracted the former MLB star long enough for her to flee the scene. Crawford allegedly fled as well, leaving his weapon behind in the process. The police were later called and observed pink areas on the woman’s neck, in addition to a hand injury.

Crawford achieved baseball stardom during a nine-year stint with the Tampa Bay Rays. He later played for the Boston Red Sox before finishing his career as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. In 1,716 games, Crawford posted a career batting average of.290; he currently ranks 43rd on the MLB’s all-time stolen base list with 480 thefts.

After retiring, Crawford became CEO of the Houston-based independent record label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

