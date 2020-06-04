Tamra Judge Accuses ‘RHOC’ Cast Of Purposefully Hurting One Another But Admits She’s Open To Returning

Tamra Judge feels the show is like a drug.

Tamra Judge appeared on a recent episode of Getting Real with the Real Housewives podcast and during her time on the show, she opened up about her thoughts on her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars’ hurtful behavior before admitting that if she was asked to return for a future season, she’d be on board.

Several months after confirming she would not be reprising her full-time position on the Bravo reality series for its upcoming 15th season, Tamra slammed her co-stars for purposefully being mean to one another and admitted that her time on the show was quite stressful due to the way in which cast mates go after each other.

“I think that people are [not] happy, people are hurting people purposefully, going after their family, their businesses. It gets to a point where it gets so stressful that I’m like, this is hard, this is really, really hard,” Tamra admitted, according to a transcript shared by Reality Blurb on June 3.

However, while Tamra then said that she doesn’t want to be “a part of it,” she also said she the door for her potentially return is “absolutely” still open. As she explained, she’s not sure what will be going on with The Real Housewives of Orange County a year from now, or if it will be around at all.

Looking back at her sudden exit from the cast, Tamra said that after turning down a part-time position on Season 15, it took about a week for her to completely accept the news. Then, as time continued, she began to question her decision to walk away from her lucrative role on the successful show and was admittedly scared about her future after she cut ties with Bravo.

“I cried and was scared and I was like, ‘What do I do next?’ and ‘Who am I?’ you know, ‘What’s my future like,” she explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra told Hollywood Life last month that she was convinced she would eventually be welcomed back to her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County after a recent chat with her former boss, Andy Cohen. In fact, according to the mother of four, Andy told her point-blank that she should take off Season 15 and “come back the following year,” which seems to suggest a Season 16 position is in the cards.

Prior to her January exit, Tamra had starred on the show in a full-time position since Season 3.