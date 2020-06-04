Netflix Cancels ‘Next In Fashion’ After One Season

Netflix has canceled its new fashion competition series Next in Fashion after only one season, Variety exclusively reported earlier today.

The show, hosted by Queer Eye‘s Tan France and Alexa Chung, followed fashion hopefuls as they competed to become the “next big name in fashion.”

Eighteen designers from around the world, many of whom had previously worked with notable brands and A-list celebrities, competed to see who had the skills to win the $250,000 grand prize. Challenges included trying to create new styles based on specific influences and trends from various places around the world.

The winner also received a chance to “debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.”

Minju Kim, a South Korean designer, was crowned the winner in the finale.

France confirmed the show would not be returning for a second season, at least not on Netflix.

“This is a one-season show, we don’t know what will happen in the future. But it was honestly one of the proudest things I’ve ever worked on. I love the show and Alexa so much. My focus is definitely on ‘Queer Eye‘ and moving forward with that,” he told the outlet.

While France did say the show was done at Netflix, his comment did seem to indicate that there might be hope for Next in Fashion to move to another service or be revived at some point down the line, as he mentioned not knowing about the show’s potential future.

According to Variety, Next in Fashion is the latest in a string of cancellations by the popular streaming service. Netflix also recently canceled sketch comedy series Astronomy Club after one season. Additional series canceled after only one season this year include Soundtrack, AJ & the Queen, Spinning Out, and Messiah.

Fans have already taken to social media to express their disappointment over Next in Fashion being canceled. Several people assumed it was canceled because the show had low viewing numbers, although that has not been verified. They blamed Netflix for not adequately promoting it.

Many Portuguese-speaking fans seemed particularly upset by the news.

According to a translator, one fan asked, “why can’t we have anything good in this world?” after reading the news.

However, there were a lot of people who agreed with Netflix’s decision and felt the show was poorly made. A few compared it to Amazon Prime Video’s similarly-themed show Making the Cut, which they felt was the superior of the two.

“It was awful. Amazon’s ‘Making the Cut’ was soooooooo much better,” said another person.

“Duh. That was a horrible mess,” wrote a third user.