Joe Giudice Wants To Fight ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino In A Celebrity Boxing Match

A source close to Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice exclusively told Hollywood Life that Giudice wants to duke it out with Jersey Shore‘s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino in a boxing match.

These days Giudice is living in Italy after being deported. He is currently waiting to find out if he’ll be able to repeat the deportation order after his latest appeal.

To keep himself busy, the reality star has been doing a lot of “push ups and sit ups at home” along with other cardio workouts.

Currently, the gyms in Italy are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily for Giudice, he’s still on good terms with ex-wife Teresa Giudice who has a fitness background and has been supplying him with advice to keep himself in top shape.

Lately, Giudice has been considering pursuing a boxing career.

The source told the outlet it would be difficult for him due to his age, “but he still wants to compete. He’s really focusing on his health.”

That includes not drinking as much wine.

According to the insider, Giudice’s “dream opponent” is Sorrentino. Unfortunately, the Jersey Shore star turned down his request.

“Joe was disappointed to hear that, but he’s not letting it get him down.”

Initially, there was a fight set for October 24 in the Bahamas. It is not clear if the match is still set for that date. The article stated that the 48-year-old is hopeful it will remain on schedule. He also anticipates his family flying out to Italy to watch it, including his in-laws Melissa and Joe Gorga.

He would also like the match to appear on a future episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey, which will resume filming for its eleventh season on July 20.

Reportedly, Giudice is now looking for a new opponent.

While Sorrentino is out, he is open to finding another “athletic guy to [box] to make it competitive.”

A TMZ article previously discussed Giudice signing a deal with Damon Feldman, a celebrity boxing promoter. It is not clear how much he would be paid for the fight. It will likely depend on how many people pay to watch the match on pay-per-view.

Before setting his sights on Sorrentino, The Daily Mail wrote that he was up for taking on Mike Tyson.

“‘It doesn’t matter to me. I’m not afraid of anybody. I don’t care who it is…I’ll get in the ring with anybody,” he said last month.

Last fall, The Inquisitr reported that Sorrentino had reached out to “Juicy Joe” to wish him well after both men left prison in good health. Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion in 2018.