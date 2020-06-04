Abby Rao Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Tight Sports Bra & Tiny Shorts

Abby Rao took to her Instagram a couple of days ago to share a black photo for #BlackoutTuesday, and changed things up with a new update today. She posted two photos and a video selfie, with the last part being an image of an unrelated, spray-painted sign. In the first part of the share, her hourglass figure was on full show in her tight ensemble.

In the first photo, the model stood in a large bathroom and held her phone in front of her face. Her outfit consisted of a light lavender sports bra, matching shorts, tan sneakers and white ankle socks. Her sports bra had a classic cut with a scoop neckline and she tugged down her shorts’ waistband so that it fell very low on her midriff. This allowed her fans to get a good look at her curves, along with her flat abs and toned legs.

Abby wore her hair pulled back and posed next to a white bathtub with a large walk-in shower visible in the backdrop. Moreover, there was another woman standing in the side of the bathroom wearing a plaid top, although their identity wasn’t revealed in the post.

The second part of the update was a video selfie that was taken in the same spot, it was a very short clip of her swaying slightly.

The last picture encouraged her fans to check out her link in her bio, and it was of a spray painted wooden board.

“To be silent is to be complicit,” it read.

The link in her bio directed her followers to a page for the Black Lives Matter movement and offered suggestions for ways that people can help.

The share has received over 113,600 likes so far with many people taking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“YES ABBY,” gushed an admirer.

“Ur so pretty have an amazing day,” wrote a second social media user.

“Your ABS are absolute Perfection,” observed a third devotee.

Others responded to her support for Black Lives Matter.

“THANKS FOR USING UR PLATFORM!” exclaimed another supporter.

In addition, the stunner posted another Instagram update on May 25, that time bringing the summer vibes to her page with a couple of new bikini pics. She was photographed outside on Astroturf next to a sparkling blue pool. Her light lime green ensemble included a strapless top and tiny thong bottoms. In the first snap, she appeared to be soaking up the rays as she sat cross-legged and propped herself up with her right arm and closed her eyes.