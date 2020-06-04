Abby Dowse Leaves Little To The Imagination In Impossibly Tiny Metallic Bikini

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse sent temperatures soaring around the world on Thursday, June 4, after she posted a smoking-hot new photo of herself on social media. The blond beauty took to Instagram to share the post with her 2.3 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of plenty.

The 31-year-old model photographed herself indoors with her cellphone as she leaned against a white chair. Abby took center stage, standing directly in front of the camera, as she exuded a seductive vibe. She further stuck her tongue out while she directed her gaze towards her phone’s screen.

Her long, highlighted blond hair — which featured dark roots — was styled into a messy bun at the top of her head, while some side-bangs fell down around her face.

Abby also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup for the image — a move that glammed up her look significantly. The application looked to include foundation, blush, bronzer, eye shadow, eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, eyelash extensions, and nude lipstick.

However, it was the model’s enviable figure that stood out most in the snapshot, as she flaunted it in a very skimpy one-piece bikini.

The bathing suit featured an extremely cut-out design that connected its tiny briefs with the cups with just two straps that criss-crossed over Abby’s midriff. The cups on the swimsuit were a dark metallic color and struggled to contain her busty assets, as they exposed an ample amount of cleavage and underboob. The suit’s briefs also concealed very little as they showed off her curvaceous hips, derriere and slim core.

Abby finished the look off with a neon green cover that was made out lace — adding a touch of color to her look.

She did not reveal her location in the post, but was likely inside her residence. Meanwhile, in the caption, she stated that was sending everyone “love.”

The sizzling-hot photo was met with a great deal of support and approval from Abby’s fans, amassing more than 10,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. Additionally, more than 300 followers took to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, looks, and bikini.

“Wow babe,” one user wrote.

“Love this,” a second fan added.

“So stunning,” a third admirer chimed in.

“A beautiful ray of sunshine,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Abby has posted a great deal of eye-catching content this past week. Just on June 1, she stunned her fans with a sexy post that displayed her in a tiny pink bikini, per The Inquisitr.