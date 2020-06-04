Donald Trump Group Unleashes Ads Attacking Joe Biden

America First Action, the largest outside group supporting President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, has launched a new advertisement campaign, The Hill reported on Thursday.

The pro-Trump super PAC is investing millions in attacking former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, in key battleground states. The group’s blistering advertisements will air in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

In Michigan, the ads will hit Biden over his support for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). “One-hundred and sixty thousand jobs lost. It’s not a statistic. It’s one-hundred and sixty thousand sleepless nights and hard conversations. Because Joe Biden supported the NAFTA deal, he said wouldn’t send our jobs to Mexico, and backed bad trade deals with China that shipped our jobs overseas. It’s 160,000 reasons Joe Biden shouldn’t be president,” the narrator says in one of the video clips.

America First Action will spend $1.75 million on Michigan ads, which will run in Grand Rapids, Flint and Traverse City. According to latest polling, Trump is trailing Biden in the Great Lakes State by four points.

In Wisconsin, the attacks will focus on Biden’s record on China, with the former vice president being painted as an incompetent politician who does not perceive China as a competitor to the United States. “If you can’t understand the threat, you can’t stop China. To stop China, you have to stop Joe Biden,” the ad says.

More than two million will be spent on the ads, which are set to air in Milwaukee, Green Way, Wausau and La Crosse. Much like in Michigan, Trump is trailing Biden in the Badger State, polling suggests.

The group is making its largest ad buy — $3.5 million — in Pennsylvania, where it will run ads blasting Biden for allegedly being antagonistic to the fossil fuel industry. One of the clips — which will run in Johnstown, Erie and Wilkes-Barre, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg — claims that the Democrat “could cost Pennsylvania 600,000 jobs.”

The video also features a brief exchange between Biden and CNN reporter Dana Bash.

The situation in battleground states appears to reflect a broader trend. For instance, a Washington Post/ABC News poll released last week showed Biden 10 percentage points ahead of Trump nationwide. The survey also found that the president’s approval ratings have dropped.

Odd makers have apparently shifted their predictions as well. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Biden’s chances of winning the November election have risen to 53 percent on PredictIt. On Smarkets, the odds of a Biden victory are at 50 percent versus Trump’s 43 percent.