Beyonce Asks Her Fans To ‘Remain Focused’ For George Floyd Following The Arrests Of Three More Police Officers

Beyonce says there’s still more work to be done following the arrests of the officers who were allegedly involved in George Floyd’s death.

On Wednesday, June 3, it was announced that three more Minneapolis police officers were taken into police custody. In addition to being fired from their positions, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng were charged on Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, per People. Derek Chauvin, who was recorded kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, was also given more charges for his involvement in the crime.

The “Love on Top” songstress shared a touching Instagram post of a protest that took place this past week. Soon after learning of Floyd’s death and the charges against Chauvin that followed, many cities decided to go out and speak about the injustice that Floyd faced. According to a CNN broadcast that took place on Tuesday, June 2, all 50 US states protested over the weekend and throughout the beginning days of June, per News 18.

While Beyonce shared how the impactful protesting can be, she urged her millions of Instagram followers to do more. She said that she feels the fight is far from over, and her followers still need to continue to work on making changes in their communities.

“The world came together for George Floyd. We know there is a long road ahead,” the message read. “Let’s remain aligned and focused on our call for real justice.”

Many of Bey’s followers joined her in spreading the message in her comments section. After agreeing with the artist that there’s still more to do to promote change, several commenters named more people who were allegedly victimized by the police. Some of the names included Ahmad Arburey, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Oscar Grant, Tamir Rice and Mike Brown. In total, Beyonce received more than 1 million likes and over 11,000 comments for her post.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the changes to Chauvin’s sentencing on Wednesday. Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However, Ellison said that Chauvin’s charges have been upgraded to second-degree unintentional murder.

Beyonce’s post comes just days after she initially posted an Instagram video about Floyd. She expressed how frustrated she was after watching the video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck. The Grammy winner shared with her followers that she’s making it her mission to ensure that Floyd receives the justice she feels he deserves.

“No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family and humanity,” Beyonce shared during her video.