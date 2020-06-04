Francia James Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tight-Fitting White Bodysuit

Former Playboy model Francia James wowed her 4.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday afternoon with a provocative pic that highlighted her voluptuous curves. The Columbian-American hottie wore a tight-fitting white bodysuit that clung to her toned body and left plenty of skin on display.

In her naughty new snap, Francia could be seen leaning against a white column outdoors. Blue sky patterned with a few fluffy white clouds was visible on the left side of the frame. She did not specify her location, but it looked like she was posing outside of a house. The camera appeared to be positioned below her as Francia bent forward to look down at the lens. She parted her lips in a playful facial expression.

The stunner wore a single-strap one-piece that was partially see-through. It clung to Francia’s body, showcasing her toned abs and her ample breasts. Her busty chest was on display through a sizable cutout in the top part of her outfit that flaunted her massive cleavage. Her nipples were also visible through the sheer material. Even the bottom of her sexy outfit barely hid the entirety of her crotch, and the high-cut showed off her thighs and pelvic region.

Francia left her blond hair loose and messy. It looked like there may have been a breeze when the pic was taken as her long locks seemed to be lifted by the wind. As a final touch, she opted for a full face of makeup to complement her sultry look. It appeared that Francia used bright lipstick on her full lips and used black eyeliner on her eyes.

In her caption, she asked her fans if they like Latinas and asked them to speak Spanish to her in the comments section.

“Practice your Spanish on me,” she suggested in an additional comment.

In another comment on her post, she also asked her fans if she should take more photos of herself from her iPhone.

Francia’s fans went wild over the steamy pic, and it quickly garnered over 121,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments. Many of her fans were happy to try practicing their Spanish, and others gave her their opinion on taking more iPhone pics.

“I absolutely love latinas and you are my IG favorite,” wrote fellow model Gwen Singer.

“@francety Color don’t matter to me as long as your [sic] got a good heart and a good head on your shoulders,” said an admirer.

“@francety you’re truly a very fun loving and carefree girl and that’s why I love u so much,” gushed another.