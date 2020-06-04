Instagram Model Brittany Renner Flaunts Her Curvy Body While Delivering A Message About ‘The Truth’

Instagram star Brittany Renner looked smoldering inside a gym locker room for her latest upload. She wore a tiny grey outfit that embellished her curves, and included several slides in her post that discussed censorship and how the public was being controlled.

The model did not participate in #BlackoutTuesday by posting a black square on her page, and instead added a sultry image to catch the attention of her followers while adding eight slides with a message. In the first snap, Renner looked scintillating as she laid down on a bench. This pic was taken inside a locker room and her skin was glistening.

Renner laid on her side on top of a black bench as she faced the camera. She rested her left arm in front of her body and used her right arm to prop up her head. The social media influencer’s hair appeared soaking wet and was worn down. Behind her was a row of red lockers and a giant climbing rope.

The 28-year-old rocked a small grey top that was cropped. Renner also wore a pair of matching grey bottoms that appeared to have a thong back. She hung her left leg partially off the bench which helped accentuate her thick thigh and hint at her curvaceous booty. A tattoo on her upper thigh was visible. The model included a caption that encouraged fans to visit Young Pharoah’s Instagram page to learn more about the “truth.”

There was a meme in the next photo of Renner’s post that included six photos for “The Plannedemic.” It included images about blaming President Donald Trump and a “Mandatory Vaccine Rollout.” Her next slide was a video excerpt of comedian George Carlin. The other slides included multiple sceenshots, such as a quote from William Shakespeare, and ended with Renner addressing her fans in a clip.

“I can’t make you do anything. I can only make you think. Now, the truth is always gonna be the truth,” Renner said in the video.

Many of Renner’s 5.1 million Instagram followers flocked to the post, and over 163,000 of them showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over seven hours after it went live. The upload received a lot of engagement with over 2,300 comments.

“Yes yes yes thank you! One woke person with a following finally,” one fan wrote.

“Seeing an influencer like you post this has honestly made my day,” another added.

“Brittany been mad crazy for a while. Now y’all know fr,” an Instagram user wrote while adding a face-palm emoji.

