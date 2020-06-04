‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Tells Charli Burnett To ‘Know Your Role’ After Old Man Diss On Twitter

Jax Taylor is firing back but Charli isn't backing down.

Jax Taylor isn’t happy with Charli Burnett’s ongoing comments about his age and recently took to his Twitter page to express his frustration by clapping back at his much younger Vanderpump Rules co-star.

After watching as Charli referred to him as an “old grandpa” during a recent taping of the Pump Rules: After Show and suggested he was her dad’s age, the 40-year-old reality star and SUR Restaurant bartender fired back with a post on his Twitter page in which he suggested that if it weren’t for 50-year-old men, as Charli has said he is, she wouldn’t be able to survive in Los Angeles.

“Last time [I] checked 50-year-old men are the reason that chic can survive in this town. Know your role sweetie. Don’t throw rocks in glass houses,” Jax tweeted.

Following Jax’s comment, Charli seemingly explained why she had taken aim at Jax during her interview by telling her fans and followers, along with a screenshot of his message, that she treats mean people mean and treats nice people nice before explaining why she has no respect for him.

“I have tons of respect for everyone on the show. You though.. generalizing women’s roles and income sources in 2020 during an equality movement is why I don’t have respect for your arrogant a**,” Charli responded. “And I’m not your sweetie.”

In a second tweet, Charli responded to a fan who applauded her for taking on a number of her older Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Jax, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, and even Lisa Vanderpump, by telling the fan she loved them.

“LOL LOVE YA,” she wrote as the fan also have her credit for going after nearly everyone without breaking a sweat.

Charli was brought to the Vanderpump Rules cast in a full-time position in summer of last year while working at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR Restaurant alongside Jax and several other of her cast mates, including friend Scheana Shay.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jax previously took aim at Charli on Instagram after she was seen saying on Vanderpump Rules that she’d never tried pasta and believed the food was what was making people fat. In a message shared to his page, which was captured by Comments by Bravo on Instagram in January, Jax told Charli she was “full of sh*t” for suggesting that she’s never had mac n cheese.

“She’s a f*cking moron,” Lala added.