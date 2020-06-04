Katie Price Stuns Fans In Comfy Purple Ensemble For Latest Instagram Upload

British celebrity Katie Price recently took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself.

The former glamour model stunned in a short-sleeved purple top with white text written across it. She paired the ensemble with loose-fitted joggers of the same color and white sneakers. Price sported her long dark straight hair down and kept her nails short with no polish. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, eyeshadow, and false eyelashes. The 42-year-old opted for no visible accessories and showed off the tattoo inked on her arm and foot.

For her most recent image, Price was captured sitting outdoors on top of a bench. The reality star raised one arm to the back of her hair and held it up for the pic. She rested her other hand on her thigh and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. Price tilted her face to the right slightly and showcased a hint of her side profile. She showed off her strong jawline as well as her striking cheekbones. Price kept one foot on tiptoes while being photographed in natural lighting.

She didn’t add a geotag with her post. However, in a recent YouTube upload, Price recently celebrated her 42nd birthday with her children at home in the U.K. during the lockdown.

For her caption, she expressed that she was happy and excited about her single life at the moment and that she loves making an effort with herself. Price credited In The Style for her purple ensemble and treated fans to a code that will give them a 70 percent discount on the brand’s website.

In the span of two hours, Price’s post racked up more than 9,400 likes and over 260 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.1 million followers.

“Single is the way forward, looking good,” one user wrote.

“What a pretty color Katie, it looks amazing on you xx,” another devotee shared.

“Beautiful lady inside and out! You deserve the very best darling!” remarked a third fan.

“Looking amazing as always @katieprice. I think you’re an amazing woman. Loads of love to you and the family,” a fourth admirer commented.

Price is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked glamorous in a white crop top, high-waisted semi-sheer pants, and see-through high heels. Price accessorized with a Gucci clutch bag that had the designer’s name embroidered in gold across the front and aviator sunglasses, which she hooked into her top.