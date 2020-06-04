WWE News: Roman Reigns Provides Major Update On Current Status

Roman Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since April. The superstar withdrew from WrestleMania 35 at the last minute because he didn’t want to put his family at risk during the coronavirus pandemic. However, he recently revealed that he can’t wait to return to action.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Reigns opened up about his current situation during an interview with David Spade. While the superstar didn’t give an indication as to when fans can expect to see him in a WWE ring again, he stated that he wishes he could be there right now.

“I’ve spent the last 10 years of my life dedicated to this trade, craft, learning every single day, everything. All of this security that I have in my life now to be able to protect my family to be comfortable is because of our fanbase. I just wanted you all to know that I’m so thankful…grateful for everything that I’ve been able to earn and all of the experiences that I’ve been able to go through because it’s been an amazing ride. I can’t wait to get back to normal and entertain on a weekly basis.”

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Reigns just became a father again, after his wife gave birth to twins. He’s currently staying at home to support his family, and the company is reportedly preparing for a foreseeable future without their top star.

Recent reports have stated that Reigns reportedly has backstage heat because he took time off before WrestleMania. He was scheduled to face Bill Goldberg for the WWE Championship at the event, and his last-minute withdrawal put the company in a tough position. Braun Strowman replaced Reigns in the end, and he ended up winning the title.

WWE appears to have banned Reigns’ name from being mentioned on television as well. Word backstage is that the commentators have been told to pretend that he doesn’t exist, and footage of him has been cut from video packages that have aired on television in recent weeks.

While this suggests that the superstar has upset WWE officials, it could also be part of a ploy to make his inevitable return more exciting. It’s no secret that the company wants Reigns to be cheered by fans, but his crowd reactions tend to be quite polarizing.

According to the WrestlingNews.co report, McMahon is no longer upset with Reigns. The belief is that WWE officials understand why he took time off, and he’ll be factored back into storylines whenever he’s ready to return.