Kayla Moody Opts To Go Braless While Wearing A Sheer Crop Top & White Thong

Kayla Moody went scantily clad in another revealing outfit for her most recent Instagram post on Thursday afternoon. The model slayed the sexy ensemble as she asked her followers where her next travel destination should be.

In the racy video, Kayla looked like a blond bombshell as she rocked nothing but a pair of white thong bikini bottoms and a tiny top.

The sheer shirt fit tightly around her ample bust while exposing her toned arms, flat tummy, and impressive abs in the process. The bottoms fit around her tiny waist snugly and put her round booty in the spotlight. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the clip.

In the video, she posed in an array of positions as she grabbed her booty, lifted her shirt to expose her bare chest, raised one of her legs, and arched her back as she wore a seductive expression on her face.

Kayla wore her long hair in a deep side part. She had the golden locks styled in loose curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also rocked a gorgeous makeup look. The application seemed to include thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She appeared to complement her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete her face with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and light pink gloss on her full lips.

Kayla’s 806,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the video. The clip was viewed more than 31,000 times within the first four hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 370 messages during that time.

“You should travel to my place next,” one follower joked.

You’re are my wonderful Dream,” another wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow now that’s what I’m talking about,” a fourth person quipped.

The model has proven that she’s not shy when it comes to showing some skin online. She’s often seen rocking see-through tops, skimpy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and more in her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla recently piqued the attention of her loyal followers when she posed in a plunging iridescent one-piece bathing suit while sitting with her knees in the sand. That upload was also a popular one. To date, the snap has racked up more than 15,000 likes and over 260 comments.