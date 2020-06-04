Spanish Porn Star Nacho Vidal Suspected In Connection With Death Of Man In Toad-Venom Mystic Ritual

'Nacho maintains that the consumption [of the venom] was completely voluntary,' says his attorney.

A Spanish adult film star has been arrested in connection with the death of a photographer during a “mystic ritual” that involved the venom of a toad, BBC News reported.

Nacho Vidal, 46, has been in “hundreds” of pornographic films. He is also an advocate for the therapeutic use of 5-MeO-DMT, a chemical that, when consumed by humans (usually through smoking it), can produce euphoria and even hallucinations. So powerful is the experience that some have referred to it as the “God molecule.”

Though popular in some circles for recreational, spiritual, and/or therapeutic use, it’s poorly-understood by the medical community. A 2019 study suggested that the substance could be used to treat depression and anxiety, but also noted that the understanding of its effects are limited.

The substance is secreted by the Colorado River toad (Bufo alvarius), an amphibian that lives in and around the Sonoran Desert in the United States and Mexico. The animal secrets the toxin as protection against predators.

Last July, police say that Vidal, at least two other men, and a photographer were involved in a “mystic ritual” near Vidal’s Valencia home in which the photographer, identified by Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia as José Luis Abad Rubio, used a pipe to inhale the substance.

Abad later died.

That was 11 months ago. This week, a Spanish court decreed that the crime of manslaughter has been committed, and that Vidal and the two other men may be connected.

“After 11 months of investigation, it has been possible to verify the existence of a crime of reckless manslaughter and a crime against public health, allegedly committed by those who organized and directed the ritual,” reads a police statement, translated from Spanish via Google Translate.

Vidal and two other men were briefly detained in connection with the photographer’s death.

Through his attorney, Vidal denied that he acted as a “shaman” during the ritual. Further, he noted that the photographer had tried the substance before, and wanted to try it again “in an environment where he was comfortable, that is, with people who know or know what that toxic reaction is like and take care of yourself,” reads the translation.

Vidal’s attorney also claimed that the man took the substance on his own.

“Nacho is very affected by the death of this person, but considers himself innocent. With all due respect to the deceased and his family, Nacho maintains that the consumption was completely voluntary,” his lawyer said.