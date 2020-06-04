‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Are Reportedly Planning To Visit Joe In Italy This August

The four girls will reportedly travel to Europe at the end of this summer.

Teresa Giudice’s daughters are reportedly planing to visit their father, Joe Giudice, in Italy, in August.

According to a June 3 report from Hollywood Life, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, are set to take flight at the end of summer, as long as they are legally allowed to board the plane and safely travel to Europe.

“Teresa and Joe’s daughters had plans to visit Joe this August for about a week before school starts. The girls and Joe cannot wait and now that things are slowly starting to open up, they’re feeling excited and hopeful,” an insider explained.

While Teresa flew to Italy with the girls last year after Joe was forced to move back to his native country following an order for his decoration, the insider said the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member will not be planning to join her kids this time around due to obligations surrounding her job and noted that she has no plans to see him in the near-future.

As a number of restrictions remain in place in Italy that have resulted in Joe being quarantined in his new apartment in the area, he reportedly loves his new place. In addition, he’s been spending some of his time at the home of Teresa’s late father, Giacinto Gorga, who tragically passed away in early April after a number of bouts with pneumonia and other health-related issues.

“[Joe’s] been busy lately re-doing Teresa’s father’s home in Italy and is going to be doing more construction in the near future while he preps for his fight,” the source shared, giving a nod to Joe’s celebrity boxing match in October.

Not surprisingly, Teresa is thrilled that Joe is working on the home as it has a lot of sentimental value to her.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider spoke out last week and revealed that Joe has been understandably missing his four daughters after learning his third deportation appeal was denied earlier this year.

“Joe misses his girls and talks to them multiple times a day,” a source told Hollywood Life.

The insider went on to say that while Joe has been keeping in close contact with his children, he’s also been speaking to their mother frequently as well as they continue to co-parent the girls from different parts of the work. In fact, according to the source, Teresa and Joe’s communication with one another hasn’t slowed down in recent months, despite ending their marriage last year.