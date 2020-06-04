Brie Bella Responds To George Floyd Protests, Says It’s Parents’ Duty To Teach Kids ‘To Not Be Racist’

Brie said she received 'ignorant' comments following a post about racism on social media.

Brie Bella believes that parents play a role in ending racism. In the most recent episode of The Bellas Podcast, which she co-hosts with her twin sister Nikki, the former pro-wrestler weighed in on the protests across the country following George Floyd’s death. Brie said that racism had long been an issue in American life, but Floyd’s death had really gotten to her.

“And in a way, I feel like it got everyone where it just broke you,” she continued.

She said that it’s gotten to the point where she felt that she and Nikki needed to speak about it. In recent days, Brie said she’s had to get off social media because of the debate roiling online over the protests.

“I’m blown away by some ignorant comments I see because I put up a post about racism and parenting, and I could not believe what some people were saying back to me,” she said.

The wrestler continued, saying that she didn’t believe that kids were born racists, and instead learned that behavior while they are young.

“It’s our duty as parents to teach our kids to not be racist, to love everyone, show kindness,” she explained.

Everyone please stay safe. Praying for all of you. Remember your soul is so beautiful. Don’t let them shine darkness in your light. Keep on shining. We all will become ONE. “One Love. One heart. Let’s get together and feel all right.” Once and for all.

❤️N #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/4r7gT30FEo — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 31, 2020

Nikki also weighed in, saying that both she and her sister would use their platform to stick up for the black community. She said that everyone has to use their voice, whether they have millions of followers or a couple hundred. The former pro-wrestler also said that, while people can use their platforms for whatever they want, unity is the only way that we’re going to get through these challenges.

In a previous post on their Twitter account, the sisters asked their followers to stay safe, and encouraged them to continue shining in spite of the darkness. They also shared an image with links to sites where their followers could donate to support protesters.

Even as they address systemic racism on their podcast, Brie and Nikki have also used the platform to discuss lighter topics. In one recent episode, the twins discussed the difficulty of getting their husbands interested in sex while they’re pregnant. On the podcast, Brie, who is already a mother, explained to her sister that men often lose interest during the first pregnancy. Nikki explained that she’s been “so horny.” The sisters first announced that they were both pregnant in January, and explained that they actually hadn’t planned to get pregnant and have children at almost the same time.