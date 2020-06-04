Dolly Castro Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Jean Shorts And Corset-Style Crop Top

Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro showed off her fashion sense in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared image, Dolly flaunted her toned legs in a pair of blue jean shorts. She paired those flattering pants with a corset-style white top with oversized puffy sleeves. The top featured boning beneath the bust that emphasized her decolletage. It was also short enough to reveal a sliver of her taut abdominal muscles.

Dolly accessorized her chic look with a chunky gold necklace and bracelets. She also wore black combat-style boots with her outfit, an edgy choice that offered a stark contrast to the rest of her outfit. She wore her dark brown hair loose and swept over one shoulder. Under arched eyebrows, she appeared to sport dark eyeshadow and liner. Dolly also seemed to have worn a shade of nude lipstick.

Dolly posed on a staircase for the photo with one foot extended toward the camera. She placed her opposite elbow on the knee that was farther from the camera and rested her face on her hand.

Dolly wrote her caption in Spanish and in it she encouraged her followers to find freedom, peace, happiness, and love, according to Google Translate.

The post accumulated over 10,000 likes in one hour and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, Dolly’s fans shared positive reactions to the photo. Although several of the comments were in her native Spanish, her English speaking admirers complimented her as well

“Gorg,” wrote fellow influencer, Lindsey Pelas.

“You have the best smile,” one fan wrote before adding a praying hands and smiling face emoji. “Always strive for a more blissful and blessed life.”

“So gorgeous and beautiful love,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Wow, boots go awesome with your GORGEOUS bod’…..love ya,” a fourth gushed.

In a previous photo, Dolly rocked a darker pair of jean shorts with a crop top as well. On that occasion, the top was covered in a tan-brown snakeskin print and featured large blousy sleeves. Unlike her most recent photo, she paired her top with matching high-heeled sandals and posed while standing with her body turned to one side.

“A little progress each day, adds up to big results!” she wrote in the caption before adding a flexed bicep emoji.

The post has been liked more than 48,000 times and more than 900 Instagram users have commented on it.